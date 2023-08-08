Azerbaijani oil prices recede

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $89.45 per barrel on August 7, decreasing by $0.66 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $88.55 per barrel, which is $0.63 less than the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $72.74 a barrel when shipped from the port, a decrease of $0.55 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea lowered by $0.31 from the previous day on August 7 to $86.55 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 8, 2023)