Canadian GHGSat hopes to work with Turkmenistan to reduce emissions - president (Interview)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 13. Canadian GHGSat private satellite company, hopes to implement projects with Turkmenistan to reduce emissions in the near future, Vice President for Strategy at GHGSat Jean-Francois Gauthier told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"We have been monitoring sites in Turkmenistan since 2018, and we have worked through various diplomatic channels to provide details of our findings to the Government and the Turkmengas State Concern in the form of a report every quarter to raise awareness on the opportunity for emission reductions," he said.

"With more satellites in orbit, we routinely monitor hundreds of sites in the country," Gauthier added.

He went on to note that GHGSat has recently met with some high-level officials at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum in Dubai at the end of April to explained how it can help and demonstrate the magnitude of the opportunity.

"It was a positive discussion," the VP said.

He added that at the moment the company is ready to cooperate with the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state concern.

GHGSat is searching for greenhouse gas emissions on Earth from space. Today, it serves about half of the satellites in the world that have the ability to detect methane in the atmosphere – leaks are recorded at production facilities in the oil and gas sector and other industrial sectors where gas is produced.

The company's satellites recorded 179 tons of CO2 in 2022, which is 25 percent more than in 2021.