Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on September 13 grew by nine cents and amounted to $98.73 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by 11 cents and amounted to $97.86 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $79.81 per barrel, up by nine cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by 21 cents compared to the previous price and made up $93.39 per barrel on September 13.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 14.