Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity produced from renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Electricity production from renewable energy sources (RES), including hydropower plants (HPPs), exceeded 1.68 billion kWh from January through September 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He said that during the reporting period, 1.4 billion kWh was generated by HPPs, 44.6 million kWh by wind farms, 53.2 million kWh by solar power plants, and 169.2 million kWh by the Solid Waste Incineration Plant (SWIP).

The share of the RES sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 7.81 percent.

Meanwhile, overall electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 21.5 billion kWh, electricity exports were 1.8 billion kWh, and imports were 179.6 million kWh.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewable energy sources amounted to 349.5 million kWh.