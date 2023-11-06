Honeywell, SOCAR start planning works to co-op in sustainability - Uygar Doyuran (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. "Emissions Management" is a very important part of the MoU agreement signed with SOCAR Türkiye, Uygar Doyuran, Honeywell President for Türkiye, Israel and Central Asia, told Trend.

"SOCAR has a clear carbon-reduction strategy and Honeywell will support SOCAR’s strategic plan to achieve the company’s sustainability goals. A business can’t manage what they can’t measure, and a comprehensive emissions management process, with speed and accuracy, is critical. Traditional methods to reduce emissions are labor intensive and require extensive time to develop insight for reporting requirements. SOCAR Türkiye is looking at opportunities to use Honeywell’s technology as a one-stop shop solution to help measure, monitor, report and reduce emissions. Honeywell offers a complete range of solutions at each stage of emission management journey to include near real-time reporting, the ability to track scope 1 and 2 emissions, and a consolidated system of record," he said.

Doyuran noted that Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management is a unifying Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that seamlessly coordinates data flow from Honeywell and third-party measurement devices to foster rapid “reconciliation”.

"The platform makes it easier to make the data available for existing and new workflows and perform greenhouse gas calculations (including methane) for emission inventories, intensities, tracking against targets and key performance indicators, as well as select reporting standards published by agencies and sustainability disclosure frameworks (i.e., UN OGMP 2.0). This framework creates clarity for intelligent decision making for internal stakeholders and transparency for external stakeholders. Honeywell offers a unique set of products to help optimize the processes and reduce emissions. Process optimization and energy efficiency tools like digital twin, used for “what-if” scenario analysis, help improve design and operation to reduce emissions, while flare gas recovery systems are intended for flare avoidance. Additionally, tailored options that can help meet specific sustainability goals include carbon capture, improved electrolyzer hydrogen production from catalyst coated membranes & end-use hydrogen-ready burners, renewable fuels (i.e. eco-fining biomass to biofuels), and energy storage," he added.

Honeywell president went on to add that with its assets, technology, and sustainability vision, SOCAR Türkiye is ideally positioned to lead especially in plastic recycling.

"Honeywell developed a revolutionary process that expands the types of plastics that can be recycled and can produce feedstock used to make recycled plastics with a lower carbon footprint. This new technology can reduce the need for fossil fuels in the creation of virgin plastics while enabling hundreds of cycles of recycling, with the goal of enabling a circular economy for plastics. Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology utilizes industry-leading molecular conversion, pyrolysis, and contaminants management technology to convert waste plastic to Honeywell Recycled Polymer Feedstock, which is then used to create new plastics. The UpCycle Process technology expands the types of plastics that can be recycled to include waste plastic that would otherwise go unrecycled, including colored, flexible, multilayered packaging and polystyrene. When used in conjunction with other chemical and mechanical recycling processes - along with improvements to collection and sorting - Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology has the potential to help recycle nearly 90% of waste plastics. This would represent a considerable increase in the amount of waste plastics that can be turned into polymer feedstock," Uygar Doyuran noted.

He noted that as the only refinery company in Türkiye with a refinery-petrochemical integration, SOCAR-owned STAR Refinery is the largest refinery project in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"It is the first company in Türkiye to hold a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate. STAR Refinery meets approximately 25% of Türkiye's demand for processed crude oil products and reduces Türkiye's petroleum products imports. STAR Refinery is the essential link in the refinery-petrochemical integration within the SOCAR Türkiye value chain and develops strategic products for the country's economy and industry needs. These include naphtha and reformate, critical raw materials for the petrochemical sector, and petroleum products such as diesel, jet fuel, LPG, sulfur, and petroleum coke, which constitute essential items of the current account deficit. With all these assets, features and its sustainability vision, SOCAR Türkiye is in an ideal position to leverage Honeywell’s portfolio of technologies that offer multiple pathways towards the production of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) through a range of available feedstocks," said Honeywell president.

He pointed out that renewable fuels made from sustainable sources are the key to reducing the aviation industry’s carbon footprint and meeting regulatory compliance.

"Made from the EcofiningTM process, Honeywell SAF meets or exceeds critical jet fuel specifications and can be made from a variety of sustainable feedstocks. Honeywell Ecofining™ is a proven technology that has been used around the world for years. It produces sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which helps reduce GHG emissions up to 80% when compared to the emissions from fossil fuels. Our Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has shown higher energy density in flight, which allows aircraft to fly farther on less fuel, meets or exceeds critical jet fuel specifications, such as: flash point, freeze point, stability and heat of combustion and is a drop-in replacement fuel that requires no changes to aircraft technology or fuel infrastructure. Depending on the feedstock used, diesel from the Ecofining™ process can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 60 to 80 percent on a total lifecycle basis, compared to petroleum-based diesel," said Doyuran.

He went on to add that Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials, UpCycle Process Technology, and the EcofiningTM process are the prominent technologies developed by Honeywell.

"Under the MoU Honeywell plans to mobilize these and its other solutions and expertise to help SOCAR Türkiye achieve its sustainability goals. Honeywell is a longtime partner of SOCAR Türkiye and is the sole automation provider of the STAR refinery in particular. With this signed MoU, the two giant companies have announced that they have decided to join forces to explore a range of projects related to sustainability and to driving forward a sustainable energy transition. While it is too early to give specifics on when we expect commercial agreements for these projects to commence, the two parties have already started planning workshops and other initiatives to advance their collaboration in this space.

The cooperation between the two companies covers all SOCAR Türkiye's assets and all Honeywell's sustainability technologies. In this context, Honeywell will allocate all of its available technologies, products, knowledge and expertise, including those listed above, to support SOCAR Türkiye's sustainability goals," Uygar Doyuran concluded.

