Turkmenistan and India talk over TAPI project chores

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan and India discussed the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Turkmenistan Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat.

During the meeting, the parties noted the importance for all participating countries of the project for the construction of this transnational gas pipeline.

They noted that the implementation of this project will contribute to the economic growth of the participating countries, create new jobs, build social and industrial infrastructure facilities, as well as attract significant foreign investment.

Additionally, the parties acknowledged the productive cooperation between Turkmenistan and India in the trade and economic spheres, encompassing sectors such as fuel, energy, transport, agriculture, and the textile industry.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is making significant efforts in the development of the TAPI gas pipeline, seeking to strengthen its role as a leading supplier of natural gas in the region.

Turkmenistan's strategic participation in this project highlights its commitment to diversify export routes and strengthen energy security.

