Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.28 (0.32 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.66 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.76 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.32 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's port of Ceyhan averaged $86.32 per barrel this week, up $0.15, or 0.17 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $87.38 a barrel, and the minimum was $84.9 a barrel.
The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.6 (0.9 percent) from last week to $67.01 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.21 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.78 per barrel.
The average price of the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade rose by $0.69 (0.81 percent) to $85.32 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.41 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.62 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|04.03.2024
|05.03.2024
|06.03.2024
|07.03.2024
|08.03.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$88,39
|$87,57
|$88,76
|$87,27
|$86,32
|$87,66
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$87,20
|$86,23
|$87,38
|$85,87
|$84,90
|$86,32
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$67,55
|$66,85
|$68,21
|$66,68
|$65,78
|$67,01
|Dated Brent
|$86,27
|$85,36
|$86,41
|$84,92
|$83,62
|$85,32
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel