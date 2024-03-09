Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 9 March 2024 11:23 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.28 (0.32 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.66 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.76 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.32 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's port of Ceyhan averaged $86.32 per barrel this week, up $0.15, or 0.17 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $87.38 a barrel, and the minimum was $84.9 a barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.6 (0.9 percent) from last week to $67.01 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.21 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.78 per barrel.

The average price of the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade rose by $0.69 (0.81 percent) to $85.32 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.41 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.62 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 04.03.2024 05.03.2024 06.03.2024 07.03.2024 08.03.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $88,39 $87,57 $88,76 $87,27 $86,32 $87,66
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87,20 $86,23 $87,38 $85,87 $84,90 $86,32
Urals (EX NOVO) $67,55 $66,85 $68,21 $66,68 $65,78 $67,01
Dated Brent $86,27 $85,36 $86,41 $84,92 $83,62 $85,32

