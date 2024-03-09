Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.28 (0.32 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.66 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.76 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.32 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's port of Ceyhan averaged $86.32 per barrel this week, up $0.15, or 0.17 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $87.38 a barrel, and the minimum was $84.9 a barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.6 (0.9 percent) from last week to $67.01 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.21 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.78 per barrel.

The average price of the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade rose by $0.69 (0.81 percent) to $85.32 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.41 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.62 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 04.03.2024 05.03.2024 06.03.2024 07.03.2024 08.03.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88,39 $87,57 $88,76 $87,27 $86,32 $87,66 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87,20 $86,23 $87,38 $85,87 $84,90 $86,32 Urals (EX NOVO) $67,55 $66,85 $68,21 $66,68 $65,78 $67,01 Dated Brent $86,27 $85,36 $86,41 $84,92 $83,62 $85,32

