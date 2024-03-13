Azerbaijani oil price falls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 12 decreased by $0.76 and amounted to $85.88 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $0.76 (to $84.48 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.79 per barrel, which is $0.3 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $0.57 on March 12 compared to the previous week, reaching $83.23.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 13.

