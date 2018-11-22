AMFA: Azerbaijan needs new law to develop microfinance

22 November 2018 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Azerbaijan needs to adopt a new law to further develop the microfinance sector, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) Suleyman Kalyashev said at the 9th Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference in Baku.

He said that with the same purpose it is also worth amending a number of existing laws.

The adoption of the new law would help stimulate the opening of new jobs in the Azerbaijani districts, he noted.

The significance of the adoption of the new law is especially increasing given that about 38 percent of Azerbaijani citizens live in the districts, he said.

“Microfinance organizations have always played a special role in the development of Azerbaijan’s economy, reducing poverty and supporting entrepreneurship,” said Kalyashev, adding that they were also an important source of capital for small and medium businesses.

He noted that presently, the loan portfolio of microfinance organizations in Azerbaijan amounts to $273 million.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @TalehMursagulov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Investors from Europe, Central Asia to mull microfinancing in Baku
Economy news 15 October 16:32
Microfinance market of Azerbaijan gradually stabilizing
Economy news 6 September 09:43
New project to support micro-businesses starts in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 September 20:34
Azerbaijan’s microfinance organizations need new opportunities
Economy news 23 May 16:34
Azerbaijan needs mechanisms to support lending to agricultural sector
Economy news 23 May 13:36
Azerbaijan’s microfinance organizations to get help in attracting financing
Economy news 3 April 14:18
Latest
Japan hopes to develop tourism relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 19:55
Iranian provinces to benefit from Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway - MP
Economy news 19:44
Iran discloses volume of exported industrial products
Economy news 19:22
Launch date of airport in Turkey's northeast revealed
Economy news 18:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills
Politics 18:48
Azerbaijan exposes int’l terrorism financing network (PHOTO)
Politics 18:26
Big Azerbaijani-financed project in Montenegro to be commissioned in 2019
Economy news 18:20
Which city produces nearly 90% of Kazakh tea?
Economy news 18:03
Russian bank, working with Karabakh separatists, rapidly losing partners, clients
Economy news 17:53