Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.8918 manats respectively for May 31.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 31.

Currencies May 31, 2019 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7 1 euro 1 EUR 1.8918 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.1756 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0381 100 Belarus rubles 1 BYN 0.8128 1 Brazil real 1 BRL 0.4269 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4628 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1147 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1428 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.0732 1 Chilean peso 100 CLP 0.2397 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2460 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2533 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6077 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2166 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0244 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.1433 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0118 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.0040 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.1781 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.6910 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4686 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.2556 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.5844 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0044 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.0235 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1124 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4050 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0870 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.0935 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.1015 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.1935 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.0200 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.4411 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0260 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2328 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 0.4533 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) 1 SDR 2.3410 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 0.2877 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0538 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1801 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvna 1 UAH 0.0633 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.5594 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.1067

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news