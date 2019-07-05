Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.8475 manats to 2,409.9965 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0796 manats to 25.9590 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.261 manats to 1,421.6250 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 5.729 manats to 2,656.2925 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 5, 2019 July 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,409.9965 2,412.8440 Silver XAG 25.9590 26.0386 Platinum XPT 1,421.6250 1,423.8860 Palladium XPD 2,656.2925 2,650.5635

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 5)

