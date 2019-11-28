Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28

28 November 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28, compared to the prices on Nov. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by over 4.7 manat and amounted to just under 2,476 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0641 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 17 manat and amounted to just under 1,520 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 41 manat to 3,110 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov.28, 2019

Nov.27, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,475.9480

2,480.7335

Silver

XAG

28.8759

28.9400

Platinum

XPT

1,519.8680

1,536.9615

Palladium

XPD

3,110.1160

3,069.0610
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 28)

