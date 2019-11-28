Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28
Trend:
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28, compared to the prices on Nov. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by over 4.7 manat and amounted to just under 2,476 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0641 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 17 manat and amounted to just under 1,520 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 41 manat to 3,110 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Nov.28, 2019
|
Nov.27, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,475.9480
|
2,480.7335
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.8759
|
28.9400
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,519.8680
|
1,536.9615
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,110.1160
|
3,069.0610
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 28)
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news