Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 18 - Nov. 25 1.7 Nov. 19 1.7 Nov. 26 1.7 Nov. 20 1.7 Nov. 27 1.7 Nov. 21 1.7 Nov. 28 1.7 Nov. 22 1.7 Nov. 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.019 manat or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8722 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov. 18 1.8804 Nov. 25 1.8737 Nov. 19 1.8828 Nov. 26 1.8723 Nov. 20 1.8823 Nov. 27 1.8720 Nov. 21 1.8828 Nov. 28 1.8711 Nov. 22 1.8808 Nov. 29 1.8718 Average weekly 1.8818 Average weekly 1.8722

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Nov. 18 0.0267 Nov. 25 0.0266 Nov. 19 0.0266 Nov. 26 0.0266 Nov. 20 0.0266 Nov. 27 0.0266 Nov. 21 0.0266 Nov. 28 0.0266 Nov. 22 0.0267 Nov. 29 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.024 manat or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2955 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Nov. 18 0.2957 Nov. 25 0.2975 Nov. 19 0.2962 Nov. 26 0.2960 Nov. 20 0.2978 Nov. 27 0.2947 Nov. 21 0.2982 Nov. 28 0.2944 Nov. 22 0.2983 Nov. 29 0.2951 Average weekly 0.2972 Average weekly 0.2955

