Azerbaijan decreases simplified tax rates for certain categories of taxpayers

27 December 2019 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

In accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan" dated Dec. 25, 2019, the simplified tax rates for those performing at weddings and other entertainment events as hosts, musicians, dancers and ashugs (singers), have been changed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani president’s website.

In accordance with the amendments, the simplified tax rate for this category of taxpayers has been set at 20 manat ($11), decreasing by one third compared to the current rate of 30 manat ($17).

Moreover, the simplified tax rate for individuals rendering private photo, audio and video services (excluding photo studios) has been set at 15 manat ($8), decreasing twofold compared to the current rate of 30 manat ($17).

In general, 162 changes, which will enter into force on January 1, 2020, have been made to the Code.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 27)

