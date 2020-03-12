Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 12

Finance 12 March 2020 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 12, compared to the price on March 11, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 12.

The price of gold decreased by 47.6425 manat and amounted to 2,780.86 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.802 manat and amounted to 28.1889 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 20.689 manat and amounted to 1,472.4635 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 363.681 manat and amounted to 3,749.792 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

March 11, 2020

March 10, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,780.86

2,828.5025

Silver

XAG

28.1889

28.9909

Platinum

XPT

1,472.4635

1,493.1525

Palladium

XPD

3,749.792

4,113.473

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 12)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan's Agsaray Residence talks high-rise buildings' construction in Baku White City
Azerbaijan's Agsaray Residence talks high-rise buildings' construction in Baku White City
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT company to begin next phase of road project abroad
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT company to begin next phase of road project abroad
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Cybernet company aiming for international level ICT 15:27
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy outdoor LED panels Tenders 15:26
Kazakhstan switches to distance education amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 15:25
Kazakhstan Railways announce tender for pipelines maintenance Tenders 15:23
Shell: Price environment could weaken if coronavirus impact grows Oil&Gas 15:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction Finance 15:21
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries extends tender for equipment delivery Tenders 15:19
State structure of Turkmenistan opens tender on construction Tenders 15:17
Iran allocates more funds to fight coronavirus Iran 15:17
France hopes ECB to send a message in favor of SME loans Europe 15:11
Bringing international master of science degree to Azerbaijan Economy 15:11
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture opens tender for mining intensification Tenders 15:10
European Union finances Uzbekistan's agricultural sector Finance 15:10
EIA reveals forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil output Oil&Gas 15:03
EU disapproves of U.S. travel ban, taken unilaterally and without consultation Europe 15:01
Azerbaijan submits document on Sumgayit 1988 events to UN Politics 15:00
Azerbaijani Central Bank chairman: Drop in oil prices hasn't much impacted trade Azerbaijan 14:56
AZPROMO acting president: Azerbaijan able to withstand challenge of falling oil prices Economy 14:53
Iran seeks assistance from International Monetary Fund Finance 14:41
Rystad Energy: Now only oil market mechanisms can dictate supply-demand balance Oil&Gas 14:35
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 12 Finance 14:29
President's assistant: Azerbaijan's resources enough for sustainable activities for next 20 years Azerbaijan 14:29
National Bank of Georgia proposes to introduce incentives for tourism sector Finance 14:28
Shell reveals volume of sale commitments for 2020-2022 Oil&Gas 14:27
Azerbaijani PM: Government monitors situation daily, current state of economy manageable Azerbaijan 14:26
Overall activity of Iran's big industrial enterprises increase Business 14:16
President Aliyev approves Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine Politics 14:11
Shell expects coronavirus to impact its financial condition Oil&Gas 14:04
New ambassador of Azerbaijan to Japan appointed Politics 14:02
Elmira Akhundova appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Politics 14:01
New ambassador of Azerbaijan to Czech Republic appointed Politics 14:00
Azerbaijani president recalls ambassador to Ukraine Politics 14:00
Norway may shut several airports Europe 13:58
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:57
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport Business 13:54
Minister: Azerbaijani state budget insured against foreign shocks Azerbaijan 13:36
Any future OPEC+ deal would be under completely different structure Oil&Gas 13:16
Iran blocks smuggling home appliance via internet Business 13:15
Algeria confirms first coronavirus death Arab World 13:11
France's ADP mulls closing Paris airport terminal due to coronavirus Europe 13:09
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan Construction 13:05
First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:03
Oil industry is likely to go through long period of consolidation Oil&Gas 13:02
Iran to put up hydrocarbons on sale at its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 12:52
Minister names two factors that may potentially impact Azerbaijan's economy Azerbaijan 12:49
Azerbaijan prolongs academic year for higher education institutions (PHOTO) Society 12:28
Iran installs new platform on joint oil field with UAE Oil&Gas 12:26
German Ministry of Economic Cooperation actively supports textile industry of Uzbekistan Business 12:06
Mehmet Karaca: ‘I believe that Baku Higher Oil School will very soon make itself known in the region’ Society 12:00
Iran-China trade ongoing - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:56
Georgia toughens entry for citizens of several countries Georgia 11:56
UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak Europe 11:54
Kazakhstan prohibits public events amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 11:50
Gherzi: Uzbekistan on the way to become visible international textile-producing platform Business 11:49
Thailand reports biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases Other News 11:37
Iranian currency rates for March 12 Finance 11:33
Iran names investments made in manufacturing, industrial sectors of Markazi Province Business 11:32
China's February auto sales plunge 79%, biggest monthly drop ever Other News 11:10
Greece reports first coronavirus death, a 66-year-old man Europe 11:03
Iran imposes ban for tourists to enter Kish Island Iran 10:58
Energy expert: Iran will be weaker in energy sector than Romania in 1970 Oil&Gas 10:53
Buta Airways Amends Hand Luggage Rules Economy 10:48
No shortage of commodities in any part of country - Iran deputy minister Business 10:45
Iran's exports down due to coronavirus outbreak Business 10:42
OPEC technical committee meeting may be held in selector mode amid coronavirus outbreak Oil&Gas 10:38
Saudi Arabia widens travel ban to Europe, others over coronavirus Arab World 10:37
Turkey’s export of cement to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10:24
EU welcomes political agreement on new electoral system in Georgia Georgia 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 12 Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Turkey's steel export to Turkmenistan grows Turkey 10:09
Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions Other News 10:00
Iran allocates funds to start-up companies to battle coronavirus Business 09:59
Oil slumps as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic Oil&Gas 09:47
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70 Other News 09:46
China airlines report $3 billion loss in Feb as virus erodes travel demand Other News 09:45
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers Oil&Gas 09:04
Hong Kong dismisses U.S. criticism over human rights Other News 08:52
China's coronavirus epicenter sees single-digit cases for first time Other News 07:30
Japan's Sharp files patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio Other News 06:41
UN Security Council holds debate on countering terrorism in Africa World 05:56
Stabbing spree leaves three dead, two injured in Australia Other News 05:02
Chile marks 30 years of democracy; students ramp up protests against inequality Other News 04:15
Coronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown Europe 03:27
U.S. oil company workers make big, bad retirement bet: their own stock Oil&Gas 02:38
South Sudan says formation of inclusive cabinet on course Other News 01:53
WHO praises Iran's actions against coronavirus Society 01:15
Two Americans, British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack Arab World 00:40
White House told federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberations US 11 March 23:22
WHO says coronavirus is a pandemic, UK and Italy announce big war chests to fight it World 11 March 22:38
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 22:08
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Politics 11 March 21:30
Azerbaijan’s biscuit factory talks about development of new types of confectionery products Business 11 March 20:27
Uzbek Leasing International talks about results of Belarus-Uzbek agrarian forum Finance 11 March 20:19
Operational Headquarters: Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus Society 11 March 19:54
Azerbaijan’s Azani textile company to expand range of children's clothing Business 11 March 19:45
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia grows Turkey 11 March 19:42
Azerbaijani big producer of fruit juices announces export volume for 2020 Business 11 March 19:37
Azerbaijani plant discloses production volumes of dairy products for 2020 Business 11 March 19:34
Statistical Committee: Azerbaijan's industrial production grows Business 11 March 19:02
All news