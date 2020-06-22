Iranian currency rates for June 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to June 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,007 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 22 Iranian rial on June 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,950 51,869 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,124 44,097 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,446 4,433 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,362 4,355 1 Danish krone DKK 6,305 6,296 1 Indian rupee INR 551 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,435 136,467 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,171 25,153 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,293 39,302 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,893 30,866 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,959 26,914 1 South African rand ZAR 2,422 2,426 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,130 6,132 1 Russian ruble RUB 604 605 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,513 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,783 28,705 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,083 30,055 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,414 49,424 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,246 2,270 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,274 34,266 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,961 30,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,935 5,940 100 Thai baths THB 135,473 135,414 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,826 9,838 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,638 34,654 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,007 46,950 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,399 10,399 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,853 13,829 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,963 2,948 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,650 17,721 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,885 83,876 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,075 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 210,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,872 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 183,548 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,264 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 186,000-189,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 208,000-211,000 rials.