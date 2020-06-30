Minister of Economy: There is high interest in investment projects, industrial parks in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The global economy has faced new challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic consequences since the late first quarter of 2020, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister made the remark at a press conference, Trend reports from the event on June 30.

According to him, amid these challenges, the Azerbaijani economy has demonstrated its sustainability, despite the emerging difficulties.

Jabbarov noted that the negative impact of the global crisis on key players in the national economy is minimal.

“In recent years, the country’s business environment has been improving and the number of various interferences in it has been decreasing,” the minister said. “We believe that by the end of the year, the country's economy will recover, and entrepreneurs' activities will continue to be encouraged. Today we see great interest in industrial parks and investment projects in the country.”