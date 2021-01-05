Iranian currency rates for January 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to January 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,531 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 5 Iranian rial on January 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,061 57,520 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,719 47,512 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,106 5,121 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,930 4,914 1 Danish krone DKK 6,926 6,916 1 Indian rupee INR 575 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,242 138,063 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,200 26,173 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,765 40,789 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,919 33,072 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,280 30,257 1 South African rand ZAR 2,865 2,876 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,661 5,670 1 Russian ruble RUB 566 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,870 3,533 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,325 32,392 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,838 31,878 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,565 49,583 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,239 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,736 35,840 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,385 31,380 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,506 6,492 100 Thai baths THB 140,557 140,462 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,483 10,507 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,687 38,862 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,531 51,460 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,970 9,950 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,717 12,787 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,016 3,029 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,211 16,077 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,423 87,459 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,574 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,011 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 317,138 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,315 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.