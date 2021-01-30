Iranian currency rates for January 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to January 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,977 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 30 Iranian rial on January 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,578 57,396 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,146 47,219 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,025 5,012 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,907 4,837 1 Danish krone DKK 6,853 6,827 1 Indian rupee INR 577 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,691 138,672 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,206 26,164 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,119 40,266 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,872 32,722 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,201 29,950 1 South African rand ZAR 2,769 2,745 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,742 5,657 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,098 32,019 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,618 31,532 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,570 49,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,205 2,177 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,833 35,723 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,416 9,424 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,534 6,482 100 Thai baths THB 140,395 139,885 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,390 10,382 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,558 37,638 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,977 50,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,919 9,917 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,729 12,738 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,994 2,978 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,092 16,166 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,329 87,280 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,716 3,690 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,381 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,003 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,358 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 226,000-229,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials.