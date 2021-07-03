Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction off mid-term state bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold another auction on the placement of state medium-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance on July 6, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the BSE.

According to the source, the total amount of the bonds will be 20 million manat ($11.7 million).

The bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8), a circulation period of 728 days, and a yield of 6 percent will be offered.

The interest (if any) payment dates are January 4, 2022, July 5, 2022, January 3, 2023, and July 4, 2023.

The deadline for bond payment is July 4, 2023.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is an underwriter on issuing the ministry’s state bonds.

For 2021, the Ministry of Finance plans to issue 17 million bonds amounting to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 3)

