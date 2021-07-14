Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit

Finance 14 July 2021 20:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan learning from advanced int’l experience in development of insurance sector Finance 20:55
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev Politics 20:53
We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 20:44
All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president Politics 20:36
Our native land is Zangazur, Goycha district, Iravan. We will definitely return there - President Aliyev Politics 20:35
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on mine clearance and civil-military coordination (PHOTO) Politics 20:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increase as of 2Q2021 Finance 20:22
Number of Turkish job seekers in Azerbaijan decreases since early 2021 Turkey 19:51
Baku Stock Exchange puts short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan up for auction Finance 19:38
Total assets of Azerbaijani Bank BTB down in 2Q2021 Finance 19:31
Azerbaijani PM receives mayor of Tbilisi Politics 19:25
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement held Politics 18:51
Anglo Asian Mining increases gold production in Azerbaijan in 2Q2021 Business 18:48
Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement for another year Politics 18:47
Volume of loans issued for trade and services growing in Azerbaijan Finance 18:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for new auction Finance 18:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 17 Oil&Gas 18:09
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in housing and construction sector Finance 17:54
Iran provides certain loans in industrial and mining sectors Finance 17:54
Tbilisi Mayor's visit to Baku contributes to further deepening of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations - expert Georgia 17:53
Kyrgyzstan, China discuss topical cooperation issues Kyrgyzstan 17:46
Advisory Services Agreement signed between Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Uzbek Orient Finans Bank Uzbekistan 17:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 17:44
Attempted military coup was targeted against Turkey's people - ambassador Turkey 17:42
First ship docks at Haifa's new Bay Port Israel 17:40
Central Bank of Iran discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 17:34
Russia’s constructive dialogue with France will promote stability in Europe — Putin Russia 17:33
BlackRock profit beats as assets grow to a record $9.5 trillion US 17:32
Turkmenistan Ailrlines extend tender for turnkey construction of new airport Tenders 17:20
Iranian official talks possibility of reaching an agreement on JCPOA Politics 17:20
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccines to be imported per week Business 17:16
Ministery of Industry, Trade, and Mine of Iran issues order on mining auctions Business 17:15
Qatar Investment Authority sets up new advisory subsidiary in Singapore Arab World 17:12
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks soars Finance 17:10
WB, Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms, Communications to continue co-op Finance 17:06
Share of National Development Fund of Iran in crude oil, gas condensate exports revised Oil&Gas 16:55
Azerbaijani public prosecutor asks for long-year imprisonment of mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia Politics 16:52
Uzbekistan publishes data on re-created enterprises Business 16:42
Iran unveils data on manufacturing enterprises under construction in Markazi Province Business 16:41
Prosecutor at Baku trial to ask punishment for merc who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war Politics 16:41
Georgian-Poland cooperation may include extraction of minerals from deposits - ministry Oil&Gas 16:37
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 14 Society 16:34
Iran boosts export of various plants Business 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 146 more COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries Society 16:29
New composition of Azerbaijan's Public Service Management Council approved Politics 16:27
Uzbekistan has promising potential in wind and solar power development - EBRD Oil&Gas 16:21
US McAfee company discloses most widespread malware in 1Q2021 ICT 16:06
Nike loses fight against EU probe into Dutch tax deal US 16:00
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port increases Transport 15:51
Iran shares data on production of steel products Business 15:47
Georgia's budget spending to increase Finance 15:38
Funding for unified agro-project to increase in Georgia Finance 15:37
Azerbaijan to hold auction for vehicles of state entities Society 15:37
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise oil output deal Arab World 15:30
Iran to launch numerous highway projects Business 15:28
Iran's saffron exporters feel pressure by foreign currency policy Business 15:26
Azerbaijan presents sports uniform of national team for Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Society 15:25
Israeli high-tech raises record $11.9 billion in first half of 2021 Israel 15:20
Iran should offer refinery feedstock via Energy Exchange - CEO of Iran Energy Exchange Business 15:20
Putin, Kerry confirm that Russia and US have common interests in climate sphere Russia 15:19
Southern Gas Corridor is incredible success story - US expert Economy 15:15
Gold price in Azerbaijan rising Finance 15:03
Uzbekistan to purchase Russian trains for subway Transport 15:00
Iranian president emphasizes importance of JCPOA negotiations Politics 14:52
Azerbaijan's Azersu opens tender on water supply system construction services Tenders 14:51
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Service Agency signs contract for purchase of vehicles Economy 14:45
Georgia secures Pfizer vaccine Georgia 14:44
Victims give testimony at trial in Baku over Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijani captives (PHOTO) Politics 14:40
BHOS graduate hits record in Azerbaijan Society 14:39
Iran's government issues license to big industries for building power plants Business 14:34
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry firmly condemn Armenia's attempts to disrupt fragile peace in region Politics 14:31
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of DOST center in Absheron (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 14:17
Azerbaijani president receives mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 14 Society 14:00
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 13:44
Turkey reveals volume of cargo handled through local ports from China Turkey 13:44
Turkmenistan reveals number of registered domain names ICT 13:43
Activities in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port decrease Transport 13:42
Russian media outlet publishes article on Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 13:38
Over 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during war attracted to self-employment program – President Aliyev Politics 13:35
Amount of loans issued to startups in Iran increase Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 14 Finance 13:26
Iran's Persian Gulf Mobin Energy Company shares data on revenues Oil&Gas 13:17
We also solve problems of civilians deprived of their houses during war - Azerbaijani President Politics 13:16
First independent newspaper published in Soviet period Society 13:14
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev Politics 13:13
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction, one wounded Politics 12:53
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln Kyrgyzstan 12:46
Government securities trading value down at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Business 12:45
Lavrov, along with other SCO foreign ministers, received by Tajikistan’s president Tajikistan 12:40
U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years US 12:38
Prime Minister Modi and Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency next month Other News 12:32
Serum Institute of India to begin Sputnik V manufacturing from September: RDIF Other News 12:32
Azerbaijani ministry talks including citizens contraindicated to COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:29
German economic recovery at full swing - ministry Europe 12:26
