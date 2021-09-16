Iran's CBI unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate

Finance 16 September 2021 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's CBI unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate
Latest
Turkmenistan applies to join WTO as observer Turkmenistan 12:24
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.16 Georgia 12:24
Azerbaijan registers new non-banking credit organization Economy 12:23
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 16 Uzbekistan 12:22
Emirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up Arab World 12:21
Uzbeknefteqaz provides services to Russian, Swiss, US companies Oil&Gas 12:21
Baku - beacon of modern architecture, says BBC News article Society 12:20
German economy to grow 2.1% in 2021, 4.9% in 2022 Europe 12:18
Iran looks to increase extraction from own, joint oil fields Oil&Gas 12:18
Gas price in Europe keeps declining after hitting record highs on previous day Europe 12:16
Iran projects its oil refining to increase in next 3-4 years Oil&Gas 12:15
SOCAR Ukraine talks on priorities in expansion of filling stations’ network Oil&Gas 11:52
Iran holds micro share in gas trade regionally, worldwide, despite its reserves Oil&Gas 11:37
Turkmenistan develops legislative platform for single digital economy base ICT 11:33
Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life, says Jaishankar Other News 11:32
Power plants with CO2 capture will set price on supply side Oil&Gas 11:29
Kazakhstan unveils recent data on grain harvesting Business 11:23
Turkey's value of chemical exports to Azerbaijan rises in 8M2021 Turkey 11:22
Kazakh uranium extracting company extends tender to attract audit services Tenders 11:21
Azerbaijan publishes latest statistics on chemicals production Economy 11:17
UN Human Rights Council discusses problem of cross-border Okhchu river's pollution by Armenia Politics 11:08
Azerbaijani oil prices skyrocket Oil&Gas 11:06
Iran approves projects on attracting of foreign investments Finance 10:41
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye to expand co-op in crop production Business 10:35
Turkey sees surge in grain exports to Georgia Turkey 10:34
Iranian ambassador holds talks with assistant to Azerbaijan's president Politics 10:24
Turkey names volume of vehicle shipments between local Izmir, Spanish Tarragona ports Turkey 10:19
Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic discuss development of bilateral co-op in law enforcement Kyrgyzstan 10:07
Number of ships received at Turkish Bartin port in 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 10:03
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries to purchase of materials, equipment via tender Tenders 10:01
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 09:57
Turkish real estate market getting popular among Iranian citizens Turkey 09:55
Iranian currency rates for September 16 Finance 09:54
Turkey's export of carpets to Uzbekistan up in value Turkey 09:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy transformers Tenders 09:41
Dollar exchange rate in Uzbek banks hits new record Finance 09:40
Oil prices extend gains after draw in U.S. stocks Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijan records growth of its foreign trade turnover in 8M2021 Business 09:25
Great honor to contribute to success in Karabakh war - Bayraktar Turkey 08:38
SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission World 08:25
Microsoft ready to introduce cloud platform for carbon emission analytics in Azerbaijan Economy 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 4,548 more recoveries from coronavirus in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:36
Monetary Policy Committee of NBG to keep refinancing rate unchanged in Georgia Finance 07:26
Turkey registers 28,224 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:58
6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3 Other News 06:08
U.N. council urges Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to restart dam talks World 04:11
China, S. Korea vow to boost bilateral ties Other News 03:15
N.Korea says tested new railway-borne missile system to strike 'threatening forces' World 02:16
Haiti official resigns over PM's links to suspect in president's slaying Other News 01:18
UK PM Johnson reshuffles his top team to focus on post-COVID rebuild Europe 00:48
Iran boosts import of Turkish-made electrical goods Turkey 00:01
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan talk co-op in use of water resources of Amu Darya River Turkmenistan 15 September 23:40
Canadians rush to early polls in election Other News 15 September 23:04
Two killed, several wounded in house explosion in Czech Republic Europe 15 September 22:28
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discusses situation in region with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 22:00
Turkey eyes better agricultural practices to save water Turkey 15 September 21:54
IFC to assist Uzbekistan in implementation of alternative energy projects Uzbekistan 15 September 21:36
Iran FM stresses support for Lebanon Iran 15 September 21:31
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases Transport 15 September 21:24
Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly tweets on 103-year anniversary of liberation of Baku Politics 15 September 20:51
Azerbaijani MoD organizes march to memorial in honor of Turkish martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 20:47
XVII Eurasian Media Forum begins in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 15 September 20:21
Military officials of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 20:20
Day of Knowledge is celebrated in Aghdam – Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Society 15 September 20:16
Development of ICT sector leads to increase in GDP, non-oil sector of Azerbaijan - expert ICT 15 September 20:15
Military processions held in Baku marking 103rd anniversary of liberation from occupation (PHOTOS/VIDEO) Society 15 September 19:25
Armenian PM again calls Eyvazli and Chayzami villages to be Azerbaijani Armenia 15 September 19:18
OIC Ombudsmen Association visits ANAMA Politics 15 September 18:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 September 18:59
Azerbaijan confirms 2,064 new COVID-19 cases, 3,831 recoveries Society 15 September 18:50
World rig count up month-on-month – OPEC’s view Oil&Gas 15 September 18:43
Georgian transport offers wide range of opportunities for Czech businesses - embassy Transport 15 September 18:41
Georgia records decrease in pasta imports Business 15 September 18:40
Vegetable oil manufacturing plant to be commissioned in Kazakhstan Business 15 September 18:37
Discussions on macroeconomic forecasts continue – Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Economy 15 September 18:35
Residents of industrial park in Azerbaijan may be exempt from paying customs duties Economy 15 September 18:34
Russia’s 1H2021 export of motor vehicles for goods transportation to Turkmenistan down Transport 15 September 18:33
Wizz Air to resume regular flights from Georgian Kutaisi Int'l Airport to Polish Krakow Transport 15 September 18:33
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan name progress in preparation of agreement on border trade zone Turkmenistan 15 September 18:31
School building put into use in Aghdam after major repairs (PHOTO) Society 15 September 18:28
Iranian private investments in Tajikistan expected to grow Business 15 September 18:25
Iran-Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce talks trade ties Iran 15 September 18:22
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan revealed Business 15 September 18:21
UK's business software developer opens representative office in Azerbaijan Business 15 September 18:21
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan comments on detention of Iranian drivers on Gorus-Gafan road Azerbaijan 15 September 18:18
Kazakhstan names leading regions by agricultural output Business 15 September 18:18
Volume of Azerbaijan's transactions on secondary incomes with foreign countries up Finance 15 September 18:14
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 18 Oil&Gas 15 September 17:55
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani people on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price down Finance 15 September 17:49
Turkmenistan organizes first test dispatch of express freight train Transport 15 September 17:41
Kazakh KazNIPIEnergoprom to complete feasibility study work of gasification of CHP-2 in Almaty Kazakhstan 15 September 17:41
Georgia sees increase in total profits of banks Finance 15 September 17:37
Georgia to introduce mandatory labels on alcoholic beverages from 2023 Business 15 September 17:32
Bread price may increase in Georgia Business 15 September 17:31
Armenians committed horrendous crimes in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam during occupation - official Politics 15 September 17:29
U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya to go public via $8.5 bln SPAC deal Israel 15 September 17:29
Goldman Sachs scoops up digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking US 15 September 17:22
EU eyes investments in Baku port to make it greener and better connected digitally - EU official Economy 15 September 17:22
