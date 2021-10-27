Iranian currency rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to October 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,676 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.27 Iranian rial on Oct.26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,827 57,856 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,633 45,696 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,871 4,887 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,022 5,031 1 Danish krone DKK 6,544 6,557 1 Indian rupee INR 561 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,174 139,272 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,004 24,059 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,771 36,940 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,900 33,943 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,046 30,103 1 South African rand ZAR 2,827 2,856 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,406 4,396 1 Russian ruble RUB 604 603 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,485 31,480 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,157 31,184 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,155 49,139 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,862 34,815 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,251 9,254 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,580 6,578 100 Thai baths THB 126,396 127,068 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,127 10,118 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,963 35,966 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,676 48,773 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,864 9,873 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,377 13,393 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,967 2,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,377 17,397 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,716 82,843 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,731 3,729 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 12,015

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,283 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,727 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,440 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur