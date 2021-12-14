Baku Stock Exchange lists bonds of Finca Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The bonds of Finca Azerbaijan LLC totally worth three million manat ($1.7 million) were included in the listing of the standard market segment on December 13, 2021, according to the decision of the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to BSE.

The placement of the bonds on the BSE will be carried out at a single price. The start date of the placement will be announced on the official website of the exchange (www.bfb.az) at least two business days in advance.

The term of maturity of the bonds is 1 year.

The placement underwriter is AzFinance Investment Company CJSC.

The bond issue prospectus can be found on the BSE’s website in "Issuers’ Accountability" section.

Information on the bonds:

State identification number Bond Type Amount Nominal Value Coupon Rate (%) Period Payment frequency of the coupon AZ2002019209 Interest bearing dematerialized bond 3,000 1,000 Manat ($588.2) 12.5 2 year Once in three month

Those interested in participating in the auction can apply to investment companies that are members of the exchange.

The contact details of the exchange members can be found on the BSE website in the “Members” section.