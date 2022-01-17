Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 57.85 manat (1.89 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,083.814 manat, decreasing by 16.283 manat (0.53 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
3,047,16
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Jan. 11
|
3,071.84
|
Jan. 5
|
3,048
|
Jan. 12
|
3,090.88
|
Jan. 6
|
3,069
|
Jan. 13
|
3,104.18
|
Jan. 7
|
3,086
|
Jan. 14
|
3,105.01
|
Average weekly
|
3,067.531
|
Average weekly
|
3,083,814
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.57 manat (4.1 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.7218 manat, which is by 0.85 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
37.8327
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Jan. 11
|
38.3175
|
Jan. 5
|
37.67
|
Jan. 12
|
38.6742
|
Jan. 6
|
38.46
|
Jan. 13
|
39.4078
|
Jan. 7
|
39.05
|
Jan. 14
|
39.4087
|
Average weekly
|
38.3939
|
Average weekly
|
38.7218
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 37.9 manat this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,646.6 manat, which is by 8.8 manat less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
1,629
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Jan. 11
|
1,619
|
Jan. 5
|
1,653
|
Jan. 12
|
1,651
|
Jan. 6
|
1,661
|
Jan. 13
|
1,667
|
Jan. 7
|
1,653
|
Jan. 14
|
1,667
|
Average weekly
|
1,655,429
|
Average weekly
|
1,646
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 87 manat (2.7 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,248.56 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
3,268.8
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Jan. 11
|
3,280
|
Jan. 5
|
3,190
|
Jan. 12
|
3,264.1
|
Jan. 6
|
3,155
|
Jan. 13,
|
3,248.1
|
Jan. 7
|
3,186
|
Jan. 14
|
3,181.8
|
Average weekly
|
3,177.01
|
Average weekly
|
3,248.56