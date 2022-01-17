Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 57.85 manat (1.89 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,083.814 manat, decreasing by 16.283 manat (0.53 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 3,047,16 Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 3,071.84 Jan. 5 3,048 Jan. 12 3,090.88 Jan. 6 3,069 Jan. 13 3,104.18 Jan. 7 3,086 Jan. 14 3,105.01 Average weekly 3,067.531 Average weekly 3,083,814

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.57 manat (4.1 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.7218 manat, which is by 0.85 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 37.8327 Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 38.3175 Jan. 5 37.67 Jan. 12 38.6742 Jan. 6 38.46 Jan. 13 39.4078 Jan. 7 39.05 Jan. 14 39.4087 Average weekly 38.3939 Average weekly 38.7218

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 37.9 manat this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,646.6 manat, which is by 8.8 manat less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 1,629 Jan. 4 - Jan. 11 1,619 Jan. 5 1,653 Jan. 12 1,651 Jan. 6 1,661 Jan. 13 1,667 Jan. 7 1,653 Jan. 14 1,667 Average weekly 1,655,429 Average weekly 1,646

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 87 manat (2.7 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,248.56 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to the previous week.