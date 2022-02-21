Iranian currency rates for February 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in price, compared to February 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,573 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.21 Iranian rial on Feb.20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,086 57,081 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,592 45,586 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,471 4,470 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,677 4,674 1 Danish krone DKK 6,393 6,393 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,612 138,615 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,927 23,927 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,533 36,509 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,948 32,932 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,139 28,144 1 South African rand ZAR 2,781 2,779 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,079 3,079 1 Russian ruble RUB 544 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,155 30,150 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,207 31,207 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,486 49,464 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,131 35,131 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,171 9,170 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,640 6,640 100 Thai baths THB 130,500 130,579 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,033 10,033 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,114 35,115 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,573 47,556 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,811 9,811 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,999 13,999 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,929 2,929 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 458 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,375 16,375 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,618 81,618 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,524 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,130 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,281 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 251,000-254,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur