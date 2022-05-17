Iranian currency rates for May 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to May 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,759 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 17 Iranian rial on May 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,534 51,510 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,883 41,932 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,171 4,186 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,282 4,325 1 Danish krone DKK 5,881 5,876 1 Indian rupee INR 540 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,777 136,542 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,597 21,929 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,529 32,521 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,607 32,537 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,393 26,329 1 South African rand ZAR 2,594 2,600 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,701 2,714 1 Russian ruble RUB 651 649 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,161 29,172 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,129 30,189 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,544 49,428 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,706 33,858 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,742 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,192 6,188 100 Thai baths THB 120,994 120,850 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,550 9,551 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,753 32,843 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,759 43,756 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,704 9,728 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,093 13,888 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,862 2,872 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,975 80,172 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,360 3,361 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 268,485 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,695 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,033 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

