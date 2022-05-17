...
Iranian currency rates for May 17

17 May 2022 10:06
Iranian currency rates for May 17

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to May 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,759 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 17

Iranian rial on May 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,534

51,510

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,883

41,932

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,171

4,186

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,282

4,325

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,881

5,876

1 Indian rupee

INR

540

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,777

136,542

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,597

21,929

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,529

32,521

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,607

32,537

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,393

26,329

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,594

2,600

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,701

2,714

1 Russian ruble

RUB

651

649

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,161

29,172

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,129

30,189

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,544

49,428

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,170

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,706

33,858

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,742

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,192

6,188

100 Thai baths

THB

120,994

120,850

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,550

9,551

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,753

32,843

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,759

43,756

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,704

9,728

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,093

13,888

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,862

2,872

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,975

80,172

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,360

3,361

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 268,485 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,695 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,033 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---

