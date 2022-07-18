Azerbaijan to auction property of DemirBank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank CJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on August 3, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise with an area of 1,221.4 square meters will be put up for auction in Azerbaijan’s Zardabi settlement, Guba district.

The starting price is 170,000 manat ($100,000).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Badamdar Highway 27, Sabayil district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67.