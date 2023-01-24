Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Baku Stock Exchange has held today an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 364 days, Trend reports via the exchange.

As many as 20 investors submitted 37 bids in the price range from 91.3 manat or $53.71 (9.5 percent) to 94.9 manat or $55.82 (5.4 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 92.6 manat or $54.4 (7.92 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 93 manat or $54.71 (7.5 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 167.433 million manat ($98.49 million), while the placement volume totaled 50 million manat ($29.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 23, 2024.

Recently, the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan made coupon payments on the Finance Ministry's bonds as a paying agent. According to the NDC, the overall amount of payments accounted for 5.027 million manat ($2.96 million).