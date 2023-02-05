Iranian currency rates for February 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to February 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,429 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 5 Iranian rial on February 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,612 51,690 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,335 45,914 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,984 4,028 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,124 4,202 1 Danish krone DKK 6,090 6,164 1 Indian rupee INR 510 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,423 137,648 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,254 15,673 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,018 32,488 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,357 1 Omani rial OMR 109,118 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,346 31,499 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,574 27,026 1 South African rand ZAR 2,406 2,447 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,231 2,233 1 Russian ruble RUB 595 599 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,061 29,682 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 32,732 32,009 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,205 39,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,858 32,057 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,857 8,825 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,206 6,230 100 Thai baths THB 125,896 127,535 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,867 9,847 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,737 34,198 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,429 45,856 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,156 9,121 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,885 15,912 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,813 2,803 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,579 16,734 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,122 77,159 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,073 4,073 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,991 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 445,000-448,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 482,000-485,000 rials.

