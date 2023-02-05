Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for February 5

5 February 2023 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 5

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to February 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,429 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 5

Iranian rial on February 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,612

51,690

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,335

45,914

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,984

4,028

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,124

4,202

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,090

6,164

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,423

137,648

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,254

15,673

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,018

32,488

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,357

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,118

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,346

31,499

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,574

27,026

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,406

2,447

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,231

2,233

1 Russian ruble

RUB

595

599

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,061

29,682

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

32,732

32,009

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,205

39,555

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,858

32,057

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,857

8,825

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,206

6,230

100 Thai baths

THB

125,896

127,535

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,867

9,847

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,737

34,198

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,429

45,856

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,156

9,121

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,885

15,912

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,813

2,803

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,579

16,734

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,122

77,159

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,073

4,073

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,991 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 445,000-448,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 482,000-485,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

