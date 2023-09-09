Iranian currency rates for September 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 9, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 17 decreased in price compared to September 7.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,977 rials.

Currency Rial on September 9 Rial on September 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,390 52,499 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,040 47,061 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,780 3,775 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,935 3,912 1 Danish krone DKK 6,031 6,034 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,436 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,142 136,102 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 13,727 13,675 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,436 28,448 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 5,356 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,182 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,828 30,757 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,761 24,673 1 South African rand ZAR 2,197 2,186 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,565 1,566 1 Russian ruble RUB 429 428 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,815 26,807 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,761 30,794 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,283 38,294 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,302 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,596 31,529 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,722 5,746 100 Thai baths THB 117,927 118,000 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,981 8,988 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,447 31,465 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,977 44,998 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,047 9,063 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,014 15,971 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,737 2,741 1 Afghan afghani AFN 567 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,788 16,765 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,716 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,098 73,673 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,827 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,095 rials and the price of $1 is 412,836 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,904 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,305 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

