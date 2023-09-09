Iranian currency rates for September 9

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 9 September 2023 09:19 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 9, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 17 decreased in price compared to September 7.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,977 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 9

Rial on September 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,390

52,499

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,040

47,061

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,780

3,775

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,935

3,912

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,031

6,034

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,436

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,142

136,102

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

13,727

13,675

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,436

28,448

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,182

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,828

30,757

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,761

24,673

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,197

2,186

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,565

1,566

1 Russian ruble

RUB

429

428

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,815

26,807

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,761

30,794

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,283

38,294

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,302

1,303

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,596

31,529

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,644

8,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,722

5,746

100 Thai baths

THB

117,927

118,000

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,981

8,988

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,447

31,465

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,977

44,998

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,047

9,063

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,014

15,971

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,737

2,741

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

567

553

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,788

16,765

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,716

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,098

73,673

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,827

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,095 rials and the price of $1 is 412,836 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,904 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,305 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

