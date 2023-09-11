Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 11 September 2023 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 11

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to September 10.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,933 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 11

Rial on September 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,363

52,359

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,040

47,041

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,776

3,776

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,919

3,925

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,026

6,026

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,165

136,165

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

13,777

13,777

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,406

28,418

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,079

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,786

30,771

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,710

24,715

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,197

2,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,566

1,565

1 Russian ruble

RUB

429

430

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,804

26,809

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,740

30,759

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,324

38,324

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,306

1,306

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,608

31,606

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,655

8,660

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,738

5,730

100 Thai baths

THB

117,832

117,859

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,984

8,981

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,454

31,455

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,933

44,971

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,056

9,055

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,000

16,000

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,741

2,741

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

538

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,122

74,123

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,969

11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 441,667 rials and the price of $1 is 412,839 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,515 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,308 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

