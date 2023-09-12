Iranian currency rates for September 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to September 11.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,118 rials.

Currency Rial on September 12 Rial on September 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,609 52,363 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,132 47,040 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,793 3,776 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,942 3,919 1 Danish krone DKK 6,050 6,026 1 Indian rupee INR 507 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,124 136,165 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,099 13,777 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,673 28,406 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,914 30,786 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,858 24,710 1 South African rand ZAR 2,225 2,197 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,563 1,566 1 Russian ruble RUB 441 429 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,015 26,804 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,866 30,740 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,262 38,324 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,306 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,651 31,608 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,661 8,655 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,777 5,738 100 Thai baths THB 118,245 117,832 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,981 8,984 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,640 31,454 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,118 44,933 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,089 9,056 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,031 16,000 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,737 2,741 1 Afghan afghani AFN 523 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,059 74,122 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 443,478 rials and the price of $1 is 412,827 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,297 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur