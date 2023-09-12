Iranian currency rates for September 12

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 12 September 2023 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to September 11.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,118 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 12

Rial on September 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,609

52,363

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,132

47,040

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,793

3,776

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,942

3,919

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,050

6,026

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,124

136,165

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,099

13,777

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,673

28,406

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,914

30,786

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,858

24,710

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,225

2,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,563

1,566

1 Russian ruble

RUB

441

429

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,015

26,804

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,866

30,740

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,262

38,324

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,306

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,651

31,608

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,661

8,655

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,777

5,738

100 Thai baths

THB

118,245

117,832

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,981

8,984

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,640

31,454

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,118

44,933

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,089

9,056

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,031

16,000

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,737

2,741

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

523

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,059

74,122

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 443,478 rials and the price of $1 is 412,827 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,297 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

