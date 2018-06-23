Azerbaijan's mobile communication operator to raise Internet tariff within campaigns

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The 10 Gb Internet package will cost 12 manats in Azerbaijan from July 3 in connection with the changes made to the conditions of such campaigns as "Sim-Sim Data Number from Azercell", "Data Number from Azercell-2017", "10 Gb = 10 manats", "4G WiFi and 3G-modem-2017 from Azercell", " 4G WiFi-router, 3G mobile WiFi-router and 3G-modem-2017", conducted by Azercell Telecom LLC, Azercell said in a message June 23.

The period of using the Internet package is 30 days. Until the abovementioned date, a monthly subscription fee worth 10 manats for 10 Gb Internet package on subscriber numbers will be further used within 10 months.

As for the subscriber numbers which 10-month validity period has expired or will expire within the campaign, a monthly subscription fee worth 12 manats will be charged for 10 Gb Internet package from July 3 if the subscriber does not purchase a package of other Gb volume or refuses from the corresponding package.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 23)

