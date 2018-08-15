Daily unlimited calls and data for regions in one offer from Azercell

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

In order to make high-speed mobile internet more convenient for its subscribers living in the regions Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom is pleased to offer new unlimited call and data package.

For a daily payment of just 0,60 AZN, subscribers joining the package will get unlimited call time and 50 MB data for 24 hours. In order to join this favorable campaign, subscribers living in the regions need to text START to 2552.

Upon activation of the package, subscriber may benefit from unlimited calls and mobile data during the current day. The unlimited call time provided under the campaign may only be used for on-net calls. It should be noted that the campaign is valid only in the regions of the country. The calls made within the territory of Baku and Absheron peninsula are beyond the scope of the campaign.

Azercell Telekom will further on please its subscribers with new favorable campaigns and tariff packages.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news