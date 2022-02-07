Turkish Baykar Makina company appeals to Azerbaijani youth amid upcoming TEKNOFEST

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

10 contests will be organized within the first TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan, Seljuk Bayraktar, technical director of the Turkish Baykar Makina company said at a press conference dedicated to TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival, Trend reports.

This will be the first time the festival is organized outside of Turkey.

“These competitions are aimed for our people and all mankind to live in peace and prosperity,” technical director said. “I urge young people to contribute to the future of strong Azerbaijan.”

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

