5G Technology may contribute to digital revolution - Co-Founder of Horizon Advisory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. There is a digital revolution occurring in the world and 5G technology may contribute to this process, said Co-Founder of the Horizon Advisory independent consulting company and Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Emily de La Bruyere at the briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"Technologies can be widely used. They can be used either in the military or in commerce or in civilian matters. And the one who is able to use them can have a wide influence and huge potential," she said.