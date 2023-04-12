NASA, JAXA, Boeing, other major companies to attend International Astronautical Congress in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. A number of agencies and organizations working in the space sector confirmed their participation in the upcoming International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Baku, Rana Jafarova, Project Manager for the IAC of Azercosmos OJSC, said during a media briefing dedicated to the congress, Trend reports.

"The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Boeing Company, Airbus - one of the largest aircraft manufacturing companies in the world, and the European Space Agency have already confirmed their participation in the International Astronautical Congress in Baku," she said.

The International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. So, at the initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, on October 7-13 of the same year, the country hosted the 24th International Astronautical Congress under the motto of "Space research - penetration into science and technology".

Thus, Baku became the first city in the region where this event was organized.

On October 25-29, 2019, at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the International Space Industry for the second time.

Thus, on October 2-6, 2023, the 74th International Astronautical Congress under the motto of "Global challenges and opportunities: Let's give chance to space" will be held in the Azerbaijani capital, organized by the Azerbaijan Space Agency - Azercosmos OJSC.

Azercosmos OJSC owns two communication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit satellite Azersky. In 2022, the income of the company from the sale of satellite and telecommunications services amounted to $26.6 million.