UNDP, Azerbaijan discuss implementation of ICT projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev discussed cooperation on Implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with Acting Resident Representative of UNDP in Azerbaijan Nuno Queirós, the press service of the ministry told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on issues arising from the United Nations – Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025.

The United Nations – Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025 defines the strategic directions of bilateral relations between both parties.

It should be noted that the above framework includes social programs, in particular, the main directions are education and employment.

As Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Kerimov said previously, in 2023 a total of 21 meetings are expected to be held to discuss the project implementation process.

"I would like to note that Azerbaijan has already achieved great results. Other countries are studying Azerbaijan's experience of implementing this project. Even at global events, the UN cites our implementation reports as a model of implementation of the "UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025," he had said.