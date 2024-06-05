Azercell-supported "Techcell" hackathon concluded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. "Techcell" hackathon, organized by the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ) with the support of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, has concluded.

During the awards ceremony hosted at UFAZ, Dilara Huseynova, Director of Azercell’s Human Capital Management Department, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "Azercell consistently supports projects aimed at developing young talents with innovative thinking. We specifically prioritize preparation of the next generation of ICT specialists, ensuring the essential conditions for their professional development."

Latifa Nasibova, the Acting Executive Director of UFAZ, extended her congratulations to the winners and emphasized the importance of these events in fostering interest in technology and innovation, as well as promoting collaboration among students.

According to the hackathon’s jury decision, the "Night Ops" team from UFAZ secured first place. The second place went to the team "Sentinels" from the Baku Higher Oil School, while the "Delusion" team from the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University claimed the third place. The teams received cash prizes and valuable gifts.

The 96 teams from 15 universities across the country submitted applications for the competition, with 30 teams of three participants advancing to the final stage held on May 18-19. Guided by professional mentors from Azercell and UFAZ, teams tackled real-world challenges in information technology, cybersecurity, and mobile networks.

It is worth mentioning that the "Techcell" hackathon marks the third edition of the collaboration between Azercell and UFAZ.