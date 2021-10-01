Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy capacitors

Tenders 1 October 2021 09:38 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy capacitors
Azerbaijan finds body of one of 7 servicemen who went missing during Second Karabakh War Politics 10:27
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General Politics 10:23
Search continues for Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during Second Karabakh War - military prosecutor Politics 10:20
Oil slips as OPEC+ considers boosting output in tight market Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijani gas to cover up to 40% of Bulgarian demand Oil&Gas 10:16
Kazakhstan, Russia ready to synchronize highway construction Transport 10:10
Dubai expo will strengthen India-UAE ties: minister Other News 09:58
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration Politics 09:55
Indian Foreign Secretary scheduled to visit Colombo soon Other News 09:51
Azerbaijan's Working Group for liberated lands holds meeting Economy 09:49
India, Australia sign terms of reference for conduct of navy to navy talks Other News 09:44
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy capacitors Tenders 09:38
Uzbek Agrobank signs agreements with German, Russian banks Finance 09:38
Indian minister urges U.S. firms to push for trade agreement Other News 09:37
Piyush Goyal proposes $1 trillion target for India-US trade Other News 09:35
Star classification system for hotels in Azerbaijan is based on European standards - Tourism Board Society 09:20
Azerbaijani State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance to set tariffs for paid services Society 09:19
SK additionally invests $55 million in U.S. alternative milk maker Business 08:55
Zoom, Five9 to terminate nearly $15 bln all-stock deal after shareholder vote ICT 08:26
Azerbaijan-EU partnership further strengthened during COVID-19 crisis - Commission Economy 08:01
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq Oil&Gas 07:42
China hikes 2021 rare earth quotas by 20% to record highs Business 07:03
Domestic sales of Samsung's new foldable smartphones to top 1 mln units ICT 06:31
South Korea's exports set fresh high in Sept. on solid shipments of chips Economy 05:52
Honda developing flying car Transport 05:14
Facebook faces scrutiny ща US lawmakers ICT 04:33
Urbanizing secondary cities may help promote Uzbekistan’s regional development – ADB Construction 03:52
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations Uzbekistan 03:25
Saudi sees fuller state coffers next year on surging oil prices Oil&Gas 02:53
Chinese EV maker NIO opens first NIO House in Norway Business 02:15
GM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage Business 01:36
Turkey reports 29,104 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:05
Third phase of Sputnik V tests among elderly patients over in Russia Russia 00:32
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist Politics 00:01
Ethiopia orders expulsion of 7 top UN officials for ‘meddling’ Other News 30 September 23:34
Google tells court 'staggering' $5 bln EU antitrust fine flawed ICT 30 September 23:05
UN International Court to consider Azerbaijan's case against Armenia Politics 30 September 22:29
Iran FM receives credentials of envoys from six countries Politics 30 September 22:05
Israel, US and Azerbaijan investing in diversity and tolerance - ambassador Azerbaijan 30 September 21:59
Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021 Turkey 30 September 21:38
President Zurabishvili meets CEC chair, int’l observers ahead of October 2 elections Georgia 30 September 21:35
US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from two wells in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 30 September 21:27
Azerbaijan continues military exercises jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 September 21:05
Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency to monitor roads from satellite (PHOTO) Society 30 September 20:57
British School in Baku covers expenses for education of martyrs' children (PHOTO) Society 30 September 20:48
Azerbaijan to issue first national and int’l certificates to 17 hotels Society 30 September 20:33
Azerbaijan develops new standards and approaches for distribution of permit forms Transport 30 September 20:32
EBRD, IFC to acquire stakes in Uzbek TBC Bank Finance 30 September 20:16
USAID-supported regional reforms lead to clean, affordable electricity in Central Asia - embassy Oil&Gas 30 September 19:51
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign agreement on energy co-op (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 30 September 19:49
Azerbaijan signs contracts with Turkish companies for ore deposits exploitation (PHOTO) Economy 30 September 19:47
EAEU countries decrease volume of wheat exports to Azerbaijan Business 30 September 19:45
Azerbaijan continues to increase exports Business 30 September 19:36
Azerbaijani border guard injured due to mine explosion in Zangilan district Society 30 September 19:26
Azerbaijani private non-oil companies increase exports Economy 30 September 19:12
USAID assisting Kazakhstan in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 Oil&Gas 30 September 19:11
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas opens tender to buy spare parts for gas generators Tenders 30 September 19:08
Uzbek, German banks sign loan agreement Finance 30 September 19:05
Azerbaijani Parliament proposes naming streets after martyrs Politics 30 September 19:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan extends validity of measures to support financial sector amid COVID-19 Finance 30 September 19:02
EAEU countries share volume of wheat exports to Turkmenistan Business 30 September 19:00
UN to render humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan Politics 30 September 19:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 30 September 18:31
Azerbaijan confirms 774 more COVID-19 cases, 1,778 recoveries Society 30 September 18:28
Indian Govt. exempts COVID-19 vaccine from customs duty till December 31 Other News 30 September 18:03
Azerbaijan - largest investor in Georgian economy for last 25 years Oil&Gas 30 September 17:58
Russian Sovcombank, UzAuto Motors sign letter of credit agreement Finance 30 September 17:58
Uzbek Uzmetkombinat to issue corporate bonds Finance 30 September 17:49
Bakcell helped young people continue their education during the pandemic Society 30 September 17:41
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise US 30 September 17:38
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer boosts exports Oil&Gas 30 September 17:38
Saudi Arabia keeps focus on deficit cut with 2022 budget Arab World 30 September 17:35
Prices on imported diesel fuel to depend on Russia's wholesale prices - Kazakh Ministry Kazakhstan 30 September 17:32
Russia's Zarubezhneft inks agreement of intent with leading Kazakh company Oil&Gas 30 September 17:25
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas names reasons for upcoming repair of Pavlodar refinery Oil&Gas 30 September 17:24
Turkmen State Commodity Exchange shares amount of transactions based on trading results Turkmenistan 30 September 17:19
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for state property facilities Business 30 September 17:18
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign agreement on energy cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 30 September 17:05
US John Deere company focuses on expanding range of equipment supplied to Turkmenistan Transport 30 September 16:48
Georgia, Azerbaijan eye to expand co-op in energy field Oil&Gas 30 September 16:47
Uzbekneftegaz gets ranked first time by Fitch Ratings Business 30 September 16:42
EU summarizes cooperation with Georgian Maritime Transport Agency Business 30 September 16:36
Equinor reveals volume of tax payments for activities in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 30 September 16:35
Russian VTB Group to allocate credit line to Uzbek Navoi MMC Finance 30 September 16:34
Turkey multifold increases import of crude oil from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 30 September 16:33
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic Politics 30 September 16:32
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces Politics 30 September 16:31
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation isn't directed against any country, MP says Politics 30 September 16:27
PwC’s climate targets validated by SBTi Society 30 September 16:20
Turkey sees almost twofold increase in crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 30 September 16:11
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 30 September 15:50
Azerbaijan to prepare state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities - decree Politics 30 September 15:50
For Azerbaijan, China is reliable partner and friendly country - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 September 15:49
Georgia records economic growth - Geostat Business 30 September 15:39
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Thu night Israel 30 September 15:37
Azerbaijani president congratulates President of People's Republic of China Politics 30 September 15:35
Kazakhstan-Turkey trade up in volume despite global pandemic Business 30 September 15:28
KfW Development Bank to allocate loan to Uzbekistan Finance 30 September 15:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 30 Society 30 September 15:23
Azerbaijan does not observe constructive steps by Armenia - FM Politics 30 September 15:22
