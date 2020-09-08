Azerbaijan launches new project to support tourism in post-pandemic period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has launched a new project to support the companies engaged in domestic tourism in the post-pandemic period, as well as to develop an innovative and digital approach in this sphere, the State Tourism Agency told Trend on Sept. 8.

The main goal of the program is to support the projects that provide information about Azerbaijan as a tourist destination and its tourism opportunities on digital platforms.

The project is being implemented jointly with the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies and the Azerbaijan Tourism Association.

The program has been designed only for domestic tourism companies meeting certain criteria and the projects registered before September 25. The appeals can be related to the new projects as well as additions to the existing online projects or development of the existing platforms.