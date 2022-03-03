Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier to launch flights to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan's first low-cost carrier FlyArystan will open flights from Aktau to Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports citing the company.

The flights are scheduled to begin on April 1, 2022, and will be operated twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays.

FlyArystan is the first and only low-cost carrier in Kazakhstan. The online sale of FlyArystan tickets was launched in March 2019 on the airline's website.

