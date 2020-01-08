Another Kazakh airline company changes its flights routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

One more Kazakhstan’s airline company – SCAT Airlines – decided to make changes to its flights routes to Saudi Arabia and Sharm El-Sheikh, a representative of the company told Trend.

According to the representative, the flights will be implemented via airspace of other countries till the situation in the Persian Gulf region is stabilized.

“In this regard, the time of the flights will become 1 hour longer to Sharm El-Sheikh and 1.5 hour longer to Saudi Arabia,” the representative said.

Earlier, Air Astana company has also announced changes in the flight routes. Thus, the company has made the decision to change the route of flights from Almaty and Nur-Sultan to Dubai, having excluded the flights through the airspace of Iran and Iraq.

On the morning of Jan. 8, Iran has attacked American targets in Iraq. It was noted that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched at least 35 missiles on Ayn al-Asad air base in Iraq's west and the base in Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the Iranian strike a self-defense measure after the attack launched from the base in Iraq against Iranian citizens and officials, while he emphasized that Tehran was not seeking an "escalation or war."

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news