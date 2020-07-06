Azerbaijan's ADY Container sets new record in cargo transportation speed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC, member of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium, together with other members KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey) has set a new freight transportation record, Trend reports referring to the company.

According to the company, the member companies delivered freight train consisting of 43 containers from the Khorgos station (Altynkol) on the Chinese-Kazakh border to the Kosekoy (Izmit) station in Turkey within just 12 days, while earlier the delivery period was 16 days.

"The train, consisting of 40-foot containers with various cargoes, entered the territory of Kazakhstan through the Altinkol station. Then it was delivered from the port of Aktau to the port of Baku on the feeder ship Beket-Ata, operated by ADY LLC Container, from there to the station of Akhalkalaki (Georgia), and then to the city of Izmit (Turkey)," the company said.

Despite the difficult epidemiological conditions, the railway transportation of goods along the East-West route continues uninterruptedly in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards, the source added.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in compliance with international standards.

