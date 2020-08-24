Turkish Airlines to return to Georgian aviation market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

Turkish Airlines will return to the Georgian aviation market on August 29, Trend reports via the Turkish Embassy in Georgia.

As reported, Turkish Airlines will launch charter flights from August 29 and will operate flights once a week, every Saturday.

Based on the current schedule, Turkish Airlines will operate flights until September 26. The airline will serve passengers only in the directions of Tbilisi-Istanbul.

Tickets are already available.

The company said that it plans to resume flights to Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz and Mashhad in Iran as of Sept. 1, along with Vancouver, Canada; Antananarivo, Madagascar; Tallinn, Estonia; Riga, Latvia; Honai and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam; Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; Constantine and Oran in Algeria; Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan; Krasnodar, Sochi and Kazan in Russia; Sulaymaniyah, Iraq; Mumbai and New Delhi in India; Bahrain International Airport; Amman, Jordan; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Vilnius, Lithuania; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Thessaloniki, Greece; Marrakesh, Morocco; Muscat, Oman; Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria; Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban in South Africa; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

