Turkmenistan improves transport infrastructure
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva offered condolences to relatives and loved ones of those killed as a result of earthquake in Izmir (PHOTO)
Franck Muller founder engaged in illegal gold exploration in occupied territories of Azerbaijan – top official
Armenia's attack against Barda is crime against humanity perpetrated in widespread manner - Azerbaijani embassy in Canada
Armenia-inflicted damage on culture in occupied Azerbaijani territories would soon be irreversible - Modern Diplomacy report
Fire brigade extinguishes fire in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy due to Armenian Armed Forces’ artillery strikes
I don't know how efficient meetings are going to be now with regard to Armenian leadership - President Aliyev
If Armenia got sanctions imposed on it as with Iraq, conflict would've been resolved long ago - president
If someone willing to create second Armenian state, let them give away part of their own territory - Azerbaijani president
When three nuclear powers cannot exert pressure on Armenia, this raises questions - President Aliyev
If Azerbaijan agrees on political settlement, Armenia must withdraw from Kalbajar, Lachin and part of Aghdam immediately - president
President of Turkmenistan made video statement at International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation