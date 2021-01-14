Turkish Airlines awarded Diamond Standard status

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has been awarded Diamond Standard status in the health and safety category in a recent online audit, the company announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Reviewed alongside other airlines, Turkish Airlines achieved the Diamond status which symbolizes the highest health and safety level, thus maintaining its unparalleled service approach and quality in these extraordinary times," it said in a statement.

Organized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying, the online audit is composed of 10 categories in which winners are chosen based on 75 criteria points that participants enter using concrete indicators, including questions about health and hygiene precautions.

THY Chairperson Ilker Aycı in the statement underlined that the firm's guidelines for safe travel earned the company its Diamond Standard status.

"We will continue to work selflessly to provide the best possible travel experience for our passengers," he said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the flag carrier has followed a step-by-step customer health and safety plan as extensive as its 127 country route map, APEX CEO Joe Leader noted.

THY, established in 1933, has a fleet of 363 passenger and cargo aircraft flying to 319 worldwide destinations in 127 countries.