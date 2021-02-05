Russian Airlines to make special flights on Moscow-Baku-Moscow route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Airlines will start to make special flights on the Moscow-Baku-Moscow route (Sheremetyevo airport), Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend.

The flights will be made twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

An aircraft during the first flight will arrive in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on February 18 at 01:25 (GMT+4) but will leave Baku at 02:55 (GMT+4).

Moreover, AZAL will also start to make special flights on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route from February 17. The flights will be made twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays (Domodedovo airport).

Only the individuals listed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation have the right to visit Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.mid.ru/informacia-dla-rossijskih-i-inostrannyh-grazdan-v-svazi-s-koronavirusnoj-infekciej/-/asset_publisher/UUDFpNltySPE/content/id/4157104

Besides Azerbaijani citizens, the following categories of citizens are allowed to use Moscow-Baku flights:

- heads and employees of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as members of their families;

- foreigners, one of the parents, whose child, spouse, or spouse is a citizen of Azerbaijan;

- foreigners who have permission to work in Azerbaijan;

- foreigners who have a permit for temporary or permanent residence in Azerbaijan;

- foreign students studying in higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan.

