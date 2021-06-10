Turkmenistan adds new routes to its railway network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Following the restoration of certain railway connections in Turkmenistan, new routes have opened in the country as well, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

In particular, according to the new schedule, the new routes include "Ashgabat — Turkmenbashi" and "Turkmenbashi — Ashgabat".

The country will resume the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Turkmenabat-Gazojak-Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat- Amu Darya-Turkmenabat and Mary- Serhetabat -Mary from June 1, 2021.

In March, rail passenger traffic resumed on the route: Ashgabat-Turkmenabat — Ashgabat, with a stop in the city of Mary.

In April, the movement of passenger trains on the Ashgabat — Dashoguz — Ashgabat route was restored.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

